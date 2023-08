ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was found dead Tuesday evening in Belton.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, investigators were called to Cox Lake Road in Belton at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. At the scene, they reportedly found an unidentified man who was dead.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the man, but it said he was considered a missing person from Williamston. The investigation is being treated as a homicide.