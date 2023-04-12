OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 20-year-old man died Tuesday evening after a 14-year-old allegedly shot him in early April.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said Dariean Maurice Tucker was shot on April 3rd and died days later at the Greenville Memorial Hospital.

An autopsy will be conducted on Friday, the coroner said.

7NEWS previously reported that the Seneca Police Department responded to Enterprise Lane and found Tucker with multiple gunshot wounds.

Upon further investigation, officers located the 14-year-old suspect along with a firearm and arrested him.

The suspect is currently being held at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Police previously charged the juvenile with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officers said they are working with the solicitor’s office on if they will try the suspect as an adult.

Tucker’s death is being investigated by the Seneca Police Department as a homicide.