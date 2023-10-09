SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a man was killed after being trapped under a car he was working on Sunday.

According to the coroner’s office, officials were called to the intersection of Sunbeam Road and the 500 block of Bryant Road Sunday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officials located a man trapped under a vehicle.

According to the coroner’s office, the man was working on the underside of a lifted car via a jack.

The jack slipped and the man was killed.

The coroner’s office identified the man as 62-year-old Gregory Scott Carpenter, of Franklinton, North Carolina.