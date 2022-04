GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A person was found dead in Greenville County Saturday, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The body was found near Eastview Road around 2 p.m., the coroner’s office said. They are investigating this death as suspicious.

Eastview Road Death (Source: 7NEWS)

Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.