Coroner, police respond to scene in Clinton

by: WSPA Staff

CLINTON, SC (WSPA) – Police and the coroner’s office are responding to an incident in Clinton, Tuesday night.

Clinton Police said they responded to a report of a vehicle crash near the First Pentecostal Holiness Church on Academy Street.

A crime scene unit from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division also responded to assist in the investigation.

Investigators said they are still trying to determine what happened and that they are in the early phases of their investigation.

There are no other details available at this time.

