ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office has revealed the cause of death of a 7-year-old child who died in September.

An investigation was initiated on August 30 after the child was admitted to AnMed after being found unresponsive and not breathing three days prior at her home on West Franklin Street.

Investigators said the child was stabilized at AnMed and then transferred to Prisma Health Children’s Hospital where she later died on September 3.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the 7-year-old as Adylyn Briella Thrasher, of Anderson.

Further into the death investigation led agents to discover that Thrasher suffered cardiac arrest and died due to methadone toxicity.

The investigation was conducted by the Anderson County Child Death Investigation Task

Force, which is comprised of representatives of the Anderson County Office of the Coroner,

Anderson Police Department, South Carolina Department of Social Services, and the South

Carolina Law Enforcement Division Special Victims Unit.

