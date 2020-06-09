1 dead after reported shooting in Greenville Co.

Deputies responding to deadly shooting along Fleetwood Drive in Greenville County, June 8, 2020 (WSPA Photo)

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say one person is dead after a shooting on Fleetwood Drive, Monday.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene around 8:46pm for a gunshot victim.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Investigators said they believe the shooting is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

There’s no word yet on any suspects.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.