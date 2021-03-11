2 dead in Gaffney crash after chase from NC

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Two people are dead after a chase from North Carolina ended with a crash Thursday night in Gaffney.

According to Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller, the chase began in Cleveland County when law enforcement attempted to stop a vehicle whose driver had several outstanding felony warrants.

Sheriff Mueller said a trooper in North Carolina crashed during the chase but is okay.

The chase eventually made its way to Gaffney where the car crashed near the corner of Camellia Circle and Buford Street shortly before 7:30pm.

A man and woman inside the car were killed in the crash.

The two have not yet been identified.

7 News has a crew at the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.