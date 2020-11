GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to a fatal accident that left one person dead Saturday night.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, they were called to the area of White Horse Rd. and Anderson Rd. in Greenville around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The office said one person has died as a result of a collision.

This is a developing story. WSPA will keep you updated as more information becomes available.