PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Pickens County Coroner’s Office is responding to an incident on the train tracks in Easley.

According to the Easley Police Department, officers were called around 5 a.m. to assist near the train tracks on East Main Street.

Officials said all trains are currently stopped.

The Pickens County Coroner said an Easley police officer was involved but no information was given about the officer’s involvement.

SLED is also investigating the incident.

Details are limited at this time.