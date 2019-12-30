Coroner responding to reported shooting at business in Union

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UNION, SC (WSPA) – The coroner’s office and public safety officers are responding to a reported shooting at a business in Union, Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Dixie Curb Market on South Church Street shortly after 1:00pm.

According to a 7News crew at the scene, officers had crime scene tape set up in the parking lot of the Mrs Virginia’s Restaurant next to the Dixie Curb Market

No other details about the shooting were immediately available.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Nominate A Remarkable Woman

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Nominate A Remarkable Woman
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store