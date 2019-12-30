Coroner responding to reported shooting at business in Union

UNION, SC (WSPA) – The coroner’s office and public safety officers are responding to a reported shooting at a business in Union, Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Dixie Curb Market on South Church Street shortly after 1:00pm.

According to a 7News crew at the scene, officers had crime scene tape set up in the parking lot of the Mrs Virginia’s Restaurant next to the Dixie Curb Market

No other details about the shooting were immediately available.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.