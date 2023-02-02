SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The coroner is responding to the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they were responding to a report of a barricaded person at a home on South Carolina Avenue.

The coroner’s office confirmed they were responding to the scene.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said they were requested to respond to an officer-involved shooting by the sheriff’s office.

