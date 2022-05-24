ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A second body was found at an Abbeville apartment complex after a man was found shot to death early Tuesday morning, according to the Abbeville County Coroner’s Office.

We previously reported that 26-year-old Jahvious Devonta-Strong-Smith was found with life-threatening injuries from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest at 12:37 a.m. at Oakland Apartments.

Investigators with the coroner’s office are on scene, along with Abbeville City Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

This investigation is in the early stages.