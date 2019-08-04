2 hospitalized after shooting in Greenville Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greenville County, Sunday afternoon.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 4:12pm on Kerns Avenue near Furman Road.

Deputies arriving at the scene found two people who had been shot.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are stable, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit are at the scene of the shooting.

There is no word yet on any suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store