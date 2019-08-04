2 hospitalized after shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greenville County, Sunday afternoon.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 4:12pm on Kerns Avenue near Furman Road.

Deputies arriving at the scene found two people who had been shot.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are stable, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit are at the scene of the shooting.

There is no word yet on any suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.