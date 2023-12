GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to a four-car crash on I-85.

According to the coroner’s office, the crash occurred on I-85 Southbound near mile marker 51.

Officials said three people were killed in the crash.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, as of 8:25 a.m., all lanes are blocked.

Information is limited at this time.

