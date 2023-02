Investigators are on scene of a death at Arbors at Brookfield

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after a person was found dead inside an apartment Wednesday morning in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded at 8 a.m. to the apartments at Arbors at Brookfield.

According to the coroner’s office, two people had an altercation which led to one person dying in the apartment. Their identity has not been released.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide.