Officials on scene where a body was found under a bridge in Spartanburg.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded Monday morning to a body found under an Upstate bridge.

The body was found under the bridge on N. Forest Street.

The coroner’s office said the area is “real dangerous to get to.”

The identity of the person has not been released.

The Spartanburg Police Department also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS for additional information.