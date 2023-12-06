GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to a crash early Wednesday morning on I-385 in Mauldin.

Officials said the crash occurred before 1:30 a.m. near mile marker 31 near I-85.

The Mauldin Police Department said a car was traveling in the wrong direction when it hit a box truck head-on and caught on fire.

All lanes were blocked for hours, officials said.

First responders remain at the scene investigating the crash.

7NEWS will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.