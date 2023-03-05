ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a woman died in a crash Sunday evening.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Concord Road around 4:03 p.m.

The woman was traveling south on Concord Road and was hit head-on by another vehicle traveling north that crossed the center line.

The coroner’s office identified the woman as 29-year-old Morgan Michelle Horne.

Horne died from her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Office of the Coroner and the

South Carolina Highway Patrol.