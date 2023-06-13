OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said that human remains were found in Seneca on Tuesday evening.

The coroner said that they were dispatched to a wooded area near a Walmart in Seneca for reports of human remains found. According to the coroner, the victim is a white adult male.

An autopsy report is scheduled for Wednesday.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and the Oconee County Coroner’s Office. Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional information.