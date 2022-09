Police presence at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Greenville County.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WPSA) – Thes Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning in Greenville County.

The shooting happened on Edwards Road in Taylors.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is also responding to the scene.

Details are limited at this time. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.