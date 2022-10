GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to a shooting late Thursday afternoon in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at a home on Clemson Avenue near Alice Street shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Deputies said they arrived to find a man shot in the back yard of the home.

A person of interest in the shooting was detained, the sheriff’s office said.

