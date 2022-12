GREER, SC (WSPA) – One person died in a shooting Tuesday night in Greer.

The shooting happened on Turner Street near Lorla Street around 8:40 p.m.

Greer Police said they initially responded to a report of a disturbance in the area but received another call about shots fired while responding.

Officers said they arrived to find one person dead.

Investigators are working to identify any suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greer Police Department at 864-848-2151.