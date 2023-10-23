MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Mauldin Police Department said that two suspicious deaths that were discovered on Monday have been ruled as homicides.

The Mauldin Police Department said that they were called out to a home along Ashby Park Lane for a welfare check on Monday around 6:30 p.m. Shortly after, the coroner was called out to the scene along Ashby Park Lane around 7 p.m.

According to the coroner, the pair had been dead for at least 24 hours before they were found and both had visible signs of trauma.

“Both victims died extremely violent deaths,” Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis said. “They are husband and wife, they’re in their 70’s”

Tuesday Mauldin police, K-9 units, and Greenville County Forensics were on scene all day.

Investigators went knocking on doors as they try to figure out what happened and who is responsible.

“We’ve got several leads,” Capt. Tab Clardy with the Mauldin Police Department said. “Our investigators are working and following logically and just wanted to say the community at large should feel safe. We feel that this incident is isolated.”

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office both bodies showed visible signs of trauma and after completing the autopsies the coroner says the deaths have been ruled as homicides.

The coroner’s office tells us what they saw in the home at the time was unexplainable.

“When we got there and did a preliminary walk through we saw significant trauma that was unexplainable at the time,” Ellis said. “At that time our office started conducting a suspicious death investigation.”

Mauldin Police, the Greenville County Coroner’s office and Forensics are also working with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office in solving this case, in addition to asking for the public’s help.

“We rely on vigilant individuals in the community that report something that looks out of the ordinary,” Clardy said. “If anything in the Ashley Park community saw anything that looked abnormal over the last three to four days, any suspicious vehicles or persons walking we certainly would like and welcome those phone calls or any communication that would lead us to a conclusion.”

The manner of death is still pending further investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Mauldin Police Department as the search for leads continues. There is no threat to the community.

If you have any information, please contact the Mauldin Police Department at +1 (864)-289-8900 or call (864) 23-CRIME.