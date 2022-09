Law enforcements responds to a house fire in Anderson County.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are on the scene of a house fire on River Road in Piedmont.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is en route to the scene as well.

Details are limited. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.