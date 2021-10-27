Coroner rules woman’s death inside Greenville home in June a homicide

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office ruled a woman’s death inside of a home in June as a homicide.

On June 17, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to the 300 block of Arlington Avenue in reference to a woman who was found dead at home.

According to the coroner’s office, Julie Marie Accetta, 41, of Greenville, was found dead at home on June 17. An autopsy was performed on June 18.

The coroner’s office said Accetta died as a result of blunt force trauma. Her death is being ruled a homicide.

This case remains under investigation by the Greenville Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

