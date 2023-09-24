UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Union County Coroner’s Office said that they were notified of a crash that left a pedestrian dead on Sunday.

The Coroner’s Office said that they received information about the incident around 12:35 a.m.

According to the coroner, the pedestrian was struck along 1700 Block of Whitmire Highway near the intersection of Clairmont Road.

The coroner said that the pedestrian was walking in the middle of the roadway when they were hit by the vehicle.

The coroner said the victim did not have any identification on him. The victim is a white male and is described as around 6’2 with a slender build. The victim has short brown hair and was wearing blue jeans, a blue plaid shirt, and boots.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone who thinks they may have information on the identity of the victim is asked to call Union County 911 (864)-429-1161.

