Coroner: Spartanburg teen dies at hospital following possible shooting

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has been investigating after a 15-year-old died Thursday morning at the hospital.

Knowledge J. Geter, 15, of Spartanburg, died at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center at about 1:17 a.m. after possibly suffering a gunshot wound, according to the coroner’s office.

Details are limited at this time.

The Spartanburg City Police Department and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

