ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Two deaths, just 20 minutes away from each other, were both related to the freezing temperatures that swept through the Upstate.

“These extreme weathers do cause a lot of problems,” Anderson County Coroner, Greg Shore said.

One death was on Christmas Eve, in the Ashley Downs subdivision.

“He lost his power, he was dependent on his oxygen concentrator,” Shore said.

The coroner’s office says that the man then tried to use his portable oxygen tank.

Shore said, “But it didn’t have a regulator on it at the time, and it looks like he struggled to put the regulator on, and then he collapsed.”

The second death happened on Christmas day on Hartview Circle when 91-year-old Marvin Henley tried to fix his water pipe.

“He went outside to work on them. He got wet, went back in, changed his clothes, and went back out there, and never came back in,” Shore said.

The coroner’s office says they found him dead the next day in wet clothes and were able to rule his death as exposure to cold temperatures.

They say if you’re ever in a situation like this, “You need to call 911 immediately, and of course, you don’t need to be outside in these elements.”

The corners office is telling people if they see someone out on the streets, struggling for warmth, tell someone who can help.

The coroner says this is not the first time they’ve seen cold weather deaths in Anderson County, but one of the few times they have been within a day of each other.