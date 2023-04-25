Picture of InTown Suites on Mauldin Road in Greenville County, S.C., November 22, 2022 (WSPA)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has determined a teen found dead in a Greenville County hotel room was an overdose.

In November 2022, 14-year-old Landon Chance Poston was found dead inside a hotel room at the InTown Suites on Mauldin Road. He had been dead for a week at the time of his discovery.

On Tuesday, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said Poston’s death was the determined to be caused by Acute Oxycodone Toxicity.

The manner of Poston’s death is still being investigated. There were no obvious signs of physical injury on the teenager when he was found.

The case is still under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.