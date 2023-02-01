SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said that they responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on Tuesday in regard to an in-custody death.

The coroner identified the victim as 33-year-old Casey Michelle Tate. Tate was pronounced dead at 3:55 a.m. Tate was an inmate from Spartanburg County Detention Facility.

The coroner said that the coroner victim was being treated at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center at the time of her death for a number of natural processes.

Further testing will be done before the cause of death is issued, according to the coroner’s office.