Coroner working to ID woman after body washes up on Saluda River bank

WARE SHOALS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said a woman’s body washed up along the bank of the Saluda River Sunday afternoon.

The coroner’s office responded to the scene at about 1:45 p.m. in Ware Shoals.

The woman’s body was found with some brush along the riverbank, the coroner’s office said. She has not been identified at this time.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, the coroner’s office said.

The coroner’s office will continue to investigate. We will update this story as information becomes available.