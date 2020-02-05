Council approves $120M in bonds for County Square

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Council approved the third and final reading of an ordinance which allows the county to secure $120 million in bonds for County Square Redevelopment.

The ordinance passed unanimously with a 12-0 vote Tuesday night.

The money will be used to begin architectural planning for the County Square redevelopment, building a new county office building, and buying property on Halton Road to house some government offices which will not fit in the new building.

The county said the bonds will be paid back as County Square land is sold.

Atlanta-based developer RocaPoint Partners was hired in 2018 to spearhead the $1 billion redevelopment of more than 37 acres of land which currently houses county and state government offices.