GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Gaffney City Council gave its first approval to a 5 percent raise for police officers Monday night during a special called meeting.

There has been a push to give officers a 10 percent increase, but it failed on June 19 by one vote.

Council agreed to give officers a 3 percent raise last week. However, that number was bumped up to 5 percent at Monday’s night meeting.

That raise would apply to all city workers.

“If you don’t have police officers, who are you gonna call… ghostbusters. You have to have police officers to respond to your calls,” Mayor of Gaffney Dr. Randy Moss said.

Gaffney City Council will vote on the pay increase again next month.