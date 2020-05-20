Counselors discuss appropriate social norms as businesses reopen during COVID-19 outbreak

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – As businesses begin to open up and return to a new normal, counselors and health coaches at Blue Ridge Hope said it’s important to consider others.

Many people are feeling different levels of comfort when it comes to interacting with others.

Travis Smith with Blue Ridge Hope counseling said communication is key. Whether it’s asking before hugging, shaking hands or giving fist bumps, he said it is important to check.

Smith said clients continuously express symptoms of fear, stress and anxiety but often feel isolated in these feelings.

Smith said if you’re feeling out of control or upset, speaking with someone is the first step to feeling better and should be not viewed as shameful.

Smith said it’s important not to neglect mental health. Virtual doctor visits are very accessible and should be considered an option.

Travis Smith’s wife, Allyson, is a certified health coach. She encourages clients to consider your primary nutrition, which includes taking time to find quiet, meditation, care for family and check in with your relationships and those close to you.

Blue Ridge Hope is accepting clients virtually and in person.

For more information, visit their website or call (828) 202-3075.