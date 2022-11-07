SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s just one day now until voters will decide who will serve as critical local and statewide representatives.

Candidates are bringing their A game in these last 24 hours before Election Day.

Spartanburg County Elections director Adam Hammons said it’s just as important for voters to know what they need to do.

“The main thing to remember is to have your photo ID. Got to have a photo ID to vote so we want to make sure folks remember to bring that South Carolina drivers license or military ID, U.S. passport or voter registration card with a photo on it when they come out to vote so that they’re walking right in and right out. Nice and easy,” said Hammons.

Pennie Bevis, who works with the Spartanburg Voter Registration and Elections office, said it’s up to the voter to be prepared.

“That is important that they come out and vote and their addresses are updated,” said Bevis. “The more we can get updated before tomorrow the better off it is for them and us both.”

On the voting machine there will be multiple pages of decisions for voters to make that will impact the state,

“We’re electing a new governor in South Carolina along with all of our constitutional officers like secretary of education and superintendent of education, treasurer, all of those kind of things,” said Hammons.

“More to the county level we have our state house representative members, all of those are on the ballot so all across Spartanburg every house member is up,” said Hammons. “Then you’ve got some county offices like probate judge and treasurer and along with county council our county council chair and three county council districts. Then we have some municipal special elections along with some fire districts.”

With that many decisions voters will be able to look at a sample ballot on Election Day so they can prepare before heading to the machines.

“They got to have a voice, this is their way of letting their voice be heard,” said Bevis. “Don’t matter who you are, the age group or anything, we just need them all to come out and let their voice be heard.”

Election officials said all of this preparation is for the voters.

In South Carolina polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and as long as you are in line at 7 p.m., you will be able to vote.