CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple agencies in the Carolinas are warning the public about an increase in counterfeit bills and how to identify them.

We previously reported that two men were suspected of using counterfeit hundred-dollar bills in Asheville during their arrest.

Fraud Suspect (Source: Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said on July 18th, that a woman has been passing ‘prop money’ to various merchants.

Deputies said although the bills can be legally bought they are not legal money and the individual passing the money is committing fraud.

Anyone with information or any victims of this type of fraud is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 837-2589.

(Source: Rutherfordton PD)

On July 26, the Rutherfordton Police Department asked the public to help identify another woman that passed a counterfeit bill at Walgreens.

Officials asked anyone with information to contact the police at (828) 287-5062 ext 4 or (828) 289-0383.

The Marion Police Department also mentioned an increase in counterfeit bills being passed around local businesses.

According to the U.S. Secret Service here are indicators to look out for:

Know Your Money (Source: Marion PD)