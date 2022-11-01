Person of interest in counterfeit money investigation in Oconee Co. (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a person of interest who they said used counterfeit money at an Oconee County store.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the Dollar General on Wells Highway on October 26 for a man who had paid using fake $20 bills nearly two weeks earlier.

The sheriff’s office released two surveillance photographs of the man they said is a person of interest in the investigation.

Investigators said the man has long dark brown hair, a beard, and tattoos on his left shoulder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.