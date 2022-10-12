SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A project to widen and improve a busy Spartanburg County road is set to begin construction next week.

Construction on a 3.3-mile stretch of Country Club Road between Union Street and Clifton-Glendale Road will begin on October 17.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the project will include widening and drainage improvements along with a multi-use path along the roadway.

The $20 million project has been in the works for several years and was originally planned to begin construction in the fall of 2020.

The company handling construction said that the project will have daily lane closures with alternating one-way traffic patterns for the duration of the project. Motorists are advised to find alternate routes.

Construction is expected to be completed by May 31, 2025.

