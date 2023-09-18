GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Country pop duo Dan + Shay will kick off their 2024 “The Heartbreak on the Map” tour in Greenville next year.

According to their Instagram post, the tour will debut at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Feb. 29, 2024. in support of their upcoming fifth studio album Bigger Houses.

Singer-songwriter Ben Rector and country musician Hailey Whitters will also be joining the tour.

Dan + Shay have won Grammy Awards for their chart-topping hits including Tequila, Speechless and 10,000 Hours.

Presale tickets begin Tuesday, September 19th at 10 a.m. and the official sale begins Friday, September 22nd. Click here to register for presale tickets.