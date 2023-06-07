Josh Turner seen at 64th Annual BMI Country Awards at BMI on Tuesday, November 1, 2016, in Nashville, TN. (Photo by Sanford Myers/Invision/AP)

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Simpsonville has announced that country music icon Josh Turner will be bringing his “Long Black Train Anniversary Tour” to the Upstate this summer.

According to the City of Simpsonville, Josh Turner will perform as a part of the Simply Freedom Fest on July 2 at the CCNB Amphitheater at Heritage Park.

Formerly Celebrate Simpsonville, Simply Freedom Fest is a free event that is a celebration of both Independence Day and the Simpsonville community with an expected thousands in attendance.

“Celebrate Simpsonville has been an event beloved by the Simpsonville community and beyond, and the name change reflects the continued importance of recognizing the founding of America and appreciating its ideals we continue to strive towards,” Mayor Paul Shewmaker said.

“The point of the event is to celebrate being simply free. The tagline also works because the event itself is free and open to the public!”

Simply Freedom Fest, which takes place the Sunday before the Fourth of July, will feature a concert by Josh Turner and opener country music duo from Nashville Dugger Band before a 15-minute fireworks extravaganza show all with food and spirits available for purchase. DJ Shā will keep the energy up and party going between acts.

“While the event has been rebranded from Celebrate Simpsonville to Simply Freedom Fest, the spirit of the event has remained the same: simply family, simply fun and simply free,” Justin Campbell, Simpsonville Community Relations Specialist said.