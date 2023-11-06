GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Lee Brice, the unstoppable force in Country music, announced Monday that he will be performing in the Upstate.

The show, Lee Brice: Me & My Guitar, will be on February 15, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. at the Peace Center.

Tickets will go on presale on November 10 at 10 a.m.

Brice has taken nine radion singles to the #1 spot, including “A Woman Like You,” “Hard to Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” and “I Don’t Dance.”

He is one of the most decorated singer-songwriters in the genre, landing multiple RIAA certifications and coveted accolades over the course of his career.

For more information regarding the show, click here.