PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Leaders across the state said annexation has been a point of contention for quite some time.

Currently, municipalities hold annexation power but county leaders in Pickens County are now pushing to have a say in it as well.

County leaders said annexation is a topic of discussion not just in Pickens County but across the state.

President of the South Carolina Association of Counties and Pickens County Council Vice Chairman Roy Costner said typically counties are not for or against annexation but said there is a gray area in the current law about who is responsible for certain issues.

“We don’t know who is going to be responsible for paying for what,” Costner said. “For instance, the city can annex a particular property to be developed and if there aren’t certain guidelines in place you don’t know who is going to pay for the expansion of the road, the water, sewer capacity, all those other services and infrastructure that you need.”

Costner said the counties want better communication with the municipalities.

Pickens County has asked for a 180-day pause on annexation that ends after the first of the year.

The City of Pickens said they are granting that request but said annexations not only benefit residents by allowing them to receive city services, but also benefits the city by giving it more tax space to operate.

“It was a resolution that was passed but it was a request,” said recently elected Mayor Isaiah Scipio. “We are not held by law to do that. We just want to work with the county and move forward in that way. Not only that, it helps us too to get things in place that we need to get in place as a city.”

Costner said while trying to work more closely with the municipalities, the county is also looking to propose a joint Planning Commission.

“What I am very hopeful of is the opportunity to create a joint planning commission which means you have got the municipal associations, their planning commission works jointly with our planning commission for the county and at least we are all kind of on the same page to know what is going to happen,” Costner said.

Scipio said he applauds the county for taking the lead on coming together to best serve the citizens.

“We really want that area where it is of the people, for the people and by the people and you give time for the people to speak and we can move on that,” Scipio said.

The current law on annexation with the state can only be changed by the state legislature.

The proposed bill the county hopes will be passed also asks for de-annexation, which they said has never been asked before.