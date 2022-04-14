GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A couple accused of killing their 3-year-old foster child is set to appear in court Thursday morning.

We previously reported that Simpsonville police officers responded to an address on Sellwood Circle at around 2:25 p.m. on January 14, 2021, in regard to an unresponsive juvenile.

The girl was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans identified the child as Victoria Rose Smith, 3, of Simpsonville.

An autopsy revealed that Smith died from multiple blunt force injuries. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Jerry A. Robinson, 34, and Ariel S. Robinson, 29 — Smith’s foster parents — were arrested and were each charged with homicide by child abuse.

Both Jerry Robinson ad Ariel Robinson will appear before a judge in Greenville County.

