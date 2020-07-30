Couple charged after dogs seized from Laurens Co. home

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – A Laurens County couple has been charged after deputies said they found numerous underweight dogs living in poor conditions at a home near Gray Court.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home at the 9000 block of Highway 101 South around 3:00pm Wednesday.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they found dogs outside which were malnourished.

The sheriff’s office said deputies then entered the home and found floors covered in feces and other filth along with dogs suffering from flea infestations and other health conditions. Deputies said there was also an overpowering odor of ammonia in the home.

17 dogs were removed from the home and placed into a shelter for assessment and treatment, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

“We will continue to be the advocate for these abused animals,” said Sheriff Don Reynolds. “These conditions will not be tolerated and we will always pursue justice on their behalf.”

63-year-old Randy Hill and 66-year-old Faye Hill were both arrested and each was charged with 16 counts of Ill Treatment of Animals.

Both are being held in the Laurens County Detention Center.