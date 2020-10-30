Couple dead after murder-suicide in Oconee Co., coroner says

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A couple has died after a murder-suicide in Oconee County Thursday evening.

The shooting happened along Rocking M Lane off of Mountain Road and Westminster Highway north of Westminster around 7:40pm, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

The husband and wife were each taken to the hospital by helicopter for treatment where they later died.

According to the Oconee County Coroner, 53-year-old Kent Marcengill died from a single gunshot wound early Friday morning while in surgery. His death was ruled a homicide.

The coroner said 52-year-old Paula Marcengill died late Friday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Her death was ruled a suicide.