GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — The western-themed music venue and bar “Cowboy Up” in Greenville will close in December to be rebranded as an all-genre venue, according to a press release from the club.

Located at The Foundry at Judson Mill, 701 Easley Bridge Road, Unit 6030, the venue will go through minor renovations as the owners rebrand the spot as simply “The Foundry” in January, according to the press release.

The venue has become known for its live music since it opened earlier this year, and promoters say the club will release its 2023 lineup soon.