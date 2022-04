COWPENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Cowpens man died Saturday after being hit by a car.

According to the Cowpens Police Department, the incident happened at the intersection of South Main Street and Old Pacolet Road around 9:52 p.m.

Officers said 35-year-old Dustin Nicholas Weeks was walking along South Main Street when he was struck by a vehicle.

The police department said Weeks died at the scene.