Cowpens man faces charges in crime spree including Spartanburg carjacking

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police arrested a man following a crime spree including a carjacking at the Sonic on East Main Street in Spartanburg Thursday evening.

According to the arrest warrants, Darrell Keith Emory, 50, of Cowpens, was charged with two counts of carjacking, first degree assault and battery, third degree assault and battery, malicious injury and shoplifting.

The Spartanburg Police Department said officers were called to the area of East Main Street around 5:30pm Thursday for reported carjacking incidents involving the same suspect.

Investigators said the suspect attempted to steal a moped at knifepoint near the IHOP restaurant but was unsuccessful.

Police said the suspect then approached another person in the parking lot and unsuccessfully attempted to steal their Toyota Highlander.

According to arrest warrants, Emory hit the driver of the Highlander with a wooden bat and caused damages to the victim’s driver door.

The suspect then ran across Main Street to the Sonic drive-thru where he pulled a woman out of her SUV, police said. The woman’s 11-year-old daughter was able to jump out of the vehicle before the suspect drove away.

According to arrest warrants, Emory hit the the driver with a closed fist.

Emory is also suspected of shopping lifting from the Walmart on East Main Street shortly before the carjacking, according to the police reports.

He is also facing charges of third degree assault and battery, malicious injury to personal property and failing to register for the sex offender registry, according to jail records.

Emory is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.