Cowpens man sentenced to 25 years for drive-by shooting

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Cowpens man received a 25-year prison sentence Friday for his role in a drive-by shooting.

The Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office said Bobby Hank Wright, 38, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

We previously reported that Spartanburg County deputies responded to a drive-by shooting on the 1000 block of Thomas Road in Spartanburg in Jan. 2019.

Deputies found a man inside the home who had been hit by one of the rounds. Marcus Pierre Kirk, 34, died inside his house from a gunshot from the passing car that Wright and his co-defendants were riding in.

The solicitor’s office said three shell casings were found in the roadway in front of Kirk’s house. The size of the casings indicated that 2 different weapons were used during the shooting.

Wright will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for release.

“It appears a dispute over illegal drugs triggered the violence,” Assistant Solicitor Spenser Smith said. “It was a senseless crime.”

According to the solicitor’s office, Matthew Tyler Blackwell, 26, also pleaded guilty to murder, two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and an unrelated drug trafficking charge in August.

Blackwell received a 38-year prison sentence.